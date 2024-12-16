National News
Liberal Housing Minister Sean Fraser won’t seek re-election: official

December 16, 2024 35 views

Canadian Press-Housing Minister Sean Fraser will not be running in the next federal election, according to a senior government official, adding to a growing list of cabinet ministers exiting federal politics. The official, who is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Fraser is not seeking re-election for family reasons. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting on Monday. Fraser, who was a frequent target of Conservative attacks over the government’s handling of the immigration and housing files, was considered a strong communicator and rising star for the Liberals. He’s expected to address his decision to not seek re-election on Monday. Fraser was recently asked is he is planning a bid to lead the Nova Scotia Liberals after the party was decimated in last month’s…

