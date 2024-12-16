National News
If Canada’s government changes, what happens to the Dehcho Process?

December 16, 2024 48 views

By Claire McFarlane Local Journalism Initiative With a federal election scheduled next year, Dehcho negotiators are starting to plan for the possibility of a Conservative government in Ottawa. Most polling currently shows the Conservatives 20 points or more ahead of the Liberals and on course for a majority government unless something significant changes. The question of the election – which must be held by October 20, 2025 – came up at a virtual town hall hosted by the Dehcho First Nations on Tuesday evening. The meeting was held to discuss the Dehcho Process, the name given to negotiations over land, resources and governance between DFN and the Northwest Territories and federal governments. “Once there is a final agreement, then you would have a Dehcho government that’s in place. And immediately,…

