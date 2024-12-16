National News
ticker

How toxic impact of Mount Polley disaster filters through B.C. waters, 10 years later

December 16, 2024 37 views

Canadian Press-Former Xatsull First Nation chief Bev Sellars recalls an emergency meeting after the Mount Polley Mine disaster, where elders were in tears as they thought of fish swimming through the toxic waste that had inundated their territorial waters. She thinks of the 2014 disaster often. “There are physical changes you can still see,” Sellars said. “There’s still things happening in the lake.” The catastrophic collapse of a tailings dam in the B.C. Interior sent about 25 million cubic metres of poisoned water from the copper and gold mine surging into waterways including Polley and Quesnel lakes on Aug. 4, 2014. The impact is now filtering though the legal system, with 15 federal Fisheries Act charges laid last week against Imperial Metals Corp. and two other firms. The environmental impacts…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

How Squamish Indigenous parents are reclaiming love

December 16, 2024 22

Content warning: This article contains references to residential school trauma, physical and emotional abuse, intergenerational trauma,…

Read more
National News

Liberals table fall economic update despite losing finance minister

December 16, 2024 26

OTTAWA-The Canadian Press-Liberal House Leader Karina Gould has tabled the government’s fall economic statement in the…

Read more