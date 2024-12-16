COVID-19
National News

Pierre Poilievre is The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year for second year in a row

December 16, 2024 40 views

Canadian Press-For the second year in a row, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been chosen as The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year. Editors across the country placed Poilievre at the top of the list in 2024. He captured just over a quarter of the vote among a group of 10 candidates. “The worm has turned on the current government and Poilievre has tapped into the zeitgeist,” said Wendy Cox, the Globe and Mail’s deputy national editor for B.C. “Whether that means he’ll be an effective prime minister appears to be beside the point.” Running miles ahead of his opponents in the polls throughout the year, Poilievre has cemented his position as Canada’s prime minister-in-waiting. His fierce, carefully crafted sound bites aimed with precision at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

How Squamish Indigenous parents are reclaiming love

December 16, 2024 22

Content warning: This article contains references to residential school trauma, physical and emotional abuse, intergenerational trauma,…

Read more
National News

Liberals table fall economic update despite losing finance minister

December 16, 2024 26

OTTAWA-The Canadian Press-Liberal House Leader Karina Gould has tabled the government’s fall economic statement in the…

Read more