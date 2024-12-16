Pierre Poilievre is The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year for second year in a row

Canadian Press-For the second year in a row, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been chosen as The Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year. Editors across the country placed Poilievre at the top of the list in 2024. He captured just over a quarter of the vote among a group of 10 candidates. “The worm has turned on the current government and Poilievre has tapped into the zeitgeist,” said Wendy Cox, the Globe and Mail’s deputy national editor for B.C. “Whether that means he’ll be an effective prime minister appears to be beside the point.” Running miles ahead of his opponents in the polls throughout the year, Poilievre has cemented his position as Canada’s prime minister-in-waiting. His fierce, carefully crafted sound bites aimed with precision at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and…



