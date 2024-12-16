Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quits cabinet the day of fall economic statement

OTTAWA-(CP)-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from cabinet on the day she is set to present the government’s fall economic statement. In a resignation letter posted to social media, she said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered her another role in cabinet on Friday, but that the only “honest and viable path” is to leave cabinet. In the letter, which was addressed to Trudeau, Freeland said she and the prime minister have found themselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada. “To be effective, a minister must speak on behalf of the prime minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I can no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it,” she said in the letter. The…



