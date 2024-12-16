National News
ticker

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quits cabinet the day of fall economic statement

December 16, 2024 41 views

OTTAWA-(CP)-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from cabinet on the day she is set to present the government’s fall economic statement. In a resignation letter posted to social media, she said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered her another role in cabinet on Friday, but that the only “honest and viable path” is to leave cabinet. In the letter, which was addressed to Trudeau, Freeland said she and the prime minister have found themselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada. “To be effective, a minister must speak on behalf of the prime minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I can no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it,” she said in the letter. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

How Squamish Indigenous parents are reclaiming love

December 16, 2024 22

Content warning: This article contains references to residential school trauma, physical and emotional abuse, intergenerational trauma,…

Read more
National News

Liberals table fall economic update despite losing finance minister

December 16, 2024 26

OTTAWA-The Canadian Press-Liberal House Leader Karina Gould has tabled the government’s fall economic statement in the…

Read more