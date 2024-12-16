Lifestyle
National News

Liberal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he won’t seek re-election

December 16, 2024 36 views

OTTAWA-(CP)-Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he will not be running in the next federal election, citing a need to spend more time with his family. Fraser made the announcement Monday morning at a news conference in Ottawa ahead of a cabinet meeting and the fall economic statement. His announcement comes as Chrystia Freeland also announced she is leaving her cabinet post as finance minister. He said he came to this decision months ago, while he was recovering from a back surgery operation and was spending more time with his kids at home. “My kids aren’t getting any younger and they’re going to need their dad around,” he said. “Our path to creating a family was a challenging one. We’ve experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” Fraser…

