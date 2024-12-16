National News
ticker

Chrystia Freeland’s resignation letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

December 16, 2024 37 views

OTTAWA-(CP)-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from the Liberal cabinet on Monday, posting her resignation letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media. Here is the letter: “Dear Prime Minister, It has been the honour of my life to serve in government, working for Canada and Canadians. We have accomplished a lot together. On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet. Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet. To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

How Squamish Indigenous parents are reclaiming love

December 16, 2024 18

Content warning: This article contains references to residential school trauma, physical and emotional abuse, intergenerational trauma,…

Read more
National News

Liberals table fall economic update despite losing finance minister

December 16, 2024 22

OTTAWA-The Canadian Press-Liberal House Leader Karina Gould has tabled the government’s fall economic statement in the…

Read more