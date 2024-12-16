National News
The Latest: Events unfold on Parliament Hill after Freeland’s cabinet resignation

OTTAWA-Canadian Press-Chrystia Freeland has resigned from cabinet, leaving her post as deputy prime minister and finance minister on the same day she was expected to deliver the government’s fall economic statement. The move reignited calls for Trudeau to step down and call an election. Here’s the latest. 3:54 p.m. ET Government House Leader Karina Gould informs the House of Commons that given the day’s events, the finance minister’s statement that was expected at 4 p.m. would not be happening. She tables the fall economic statement document, which includes some new measures to encourage business investment and beef up border security ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House next month. The document shows a much larger deficit than expected for the fiscal year that ended last March, partly because…

