Liberals table fall economic update despite losing finance minister

OTTAWA-The Canadian Press-Liberal House Leader Karina Gould has tabled the government’s fall economic statement in the House of Commons. The autumn budget update includes some new measures to encourage business investment and beef up border security ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House next month. But the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has ignited significant uncertainty over Canada’s economic and fiscal outlook. Freeland shocked the political world this morning when she announced her sudden resignation after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told her Friday he was moving her out of the finance portfolio and offering her another role in cabinet. She oversaw the development of the fall fiscal update but did not table it or deliver the planned speech in the House of Commons. Her speech was scrubbed…



