How Squamish Indigenous parents are reclaiming love

December 16, 2024 20 views

Content warning: This article contains references to residential school trauma, physical and emotional abuse, intergenerational trauma, domestic violence and substance use. Parenting is never easy. It’s a journey filled with joy, challenges, and constant learning. How can you raise children to feel loved, secure, and proud of themselves while you’re still healing from generational wounds? For many Indigenous families, this question isn’t just about parenting—it’s about survival, healing, and rediscovery. Randall W. Lewis, Deanna Lewis, and Anjanette Dawson have all asked themselves these questions. Their journeys as parents show their commitment to their children and their efforts to heal, and rebuild connections to culture, family, and identity. These are stories of resilience expressed through everyday acts of love and hope. A father’s promise: Ta’hax7wtn’s story “I told myself my kids…

