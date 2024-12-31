Ohsweken man facing impaired driving charge

OHSWEKEN-A 55-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after Six Nations Police received a complaint of a suspicious person in a neighbourhood. On Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 3:10 a.m. Six Nations Police received a complaint about a suspicious person on 3rd Line. Police were told the individual approached a residence and knocked on the door. The complainant said they saw the man then approach a vehicle that was parked on the roadway at the end of the laneway. The man was occupying the driver’s seat of the motor vehicle. The complainant told police while they were calling emergency services, the vehicle ended up in the ditch. No other occupants were observed in the area. Police arrived on scene and found a lone male in the area with signs…



