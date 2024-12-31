Six Nations Elected Council provides donation to BRISC

Six Nations provided the Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre (BRISC) with a donation to assist with its Christmas programs. Despite a lack of information in the donation request from BRISC, Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to provide the organization with up to $2,000 at the General Finance meeting November 18. Councillor Dayle Bomberry said a lack of information about the use or amount of funding made it difficult to approve. Becky Greene, operations coordinator provided background and said in 2018 SNEC wrote a letter in support of its Christmas activities, but this is the first time they’ve asked for financial support. Councillor Helen Miller supported the donation regardless of the lack of information about what the donation was for, or how much BRISC wanted because many Six…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice