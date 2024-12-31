Local News
ticker

Six Nations looking to find funds to finish Social Services building expansion

December 31, 2024 79 views

Six Nations Council must find $800,000 to finish the Social Services Building Expansion. Arliss Skye, Director of Social Services, presented a change order request for the ongoing Social Services Building Expansion project during the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance meeting on November 18, but SNEC deferred it until December 2 to give finance time to find a funding source, which will delay the project even further. The Social Services building at 15 Sunrise Court expansion is at $15 million, having used $1.3 million of its contingency fund. It was approved for a $10 million expansion in April 2023, but at the time Skye noted it has been in the works since 2014. The building was originally built in 1995. “There was a big cost when we started building…

