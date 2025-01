Six Nations looking to find funds to finish Social Services building expansion

Six Nations Council must find $800,000 to finish the Social Services Building Expansion. Arliss Skye, Director of Social Services, presented a change order request for the ongoing Social Services Building Expansion project during the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance meeting on November 18, but SNEC deferred it until December 2 to give finance time to find a funding source, which will delay the project even further. The Social Services building at 15 Sunrise Court expansion is at $15 million, having used $1.3 million of its contingency fund. It was approved for a $10 million expansion in April 2023, but at the time Skye noted it has been in the works since 2014. The building was originally built in 1995. “There was a big cost when we started building…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page