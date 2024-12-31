Local News
Six Nations hears Metis self-governance bill is dead

December 31, 2024 156 views

Legislation to grant Metis self-governance and ancestral land rights is dead. Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill told the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its Dec., 16th General Council session the Bill C-53 was recently killed. Hill said it happened during a recent meeting of the House of Commons Standing Committee of Indigenous and Northern Affairs,. Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Gary Anandasangaree, said the bill “would not move forward.” “Six Nations of the Grand River has been strongly opposing Bill C-53 as this bill would have set a dangerous precedent for the recognition of false claims for First Nation identity,” Hill said. She congratulated SNEC on its hard work and wanted the community to know about SNEC’s success. “It’s great news,” she said. “It…

