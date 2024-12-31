Brantford launches city’s Truth and Reconciliation Action plan

BRANTFORD-The City of Brantford’s journey to create a Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan continues to creep forward. Brantford’s Committee of the Whole recommended a motion for approval at its meeting on December 10 that included a direction to staff with steps to take to develop the action plan, and endorse truth and reconciliation as a priority in the 2025-2028 Community Safety and Well-being Plan. Staff project the action plan will take two to three years to complete. The proposal includes four steps to take toward completing the first phase of plan creation. Staff will bring recommendations for the action plan to Brantford’s council in June 2026. The first step is to hire a consultant with Indigenous expertise, and previous experience in developing municipal Truth and Reconciliation Action Plans. In November…



