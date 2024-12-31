Local News
ticker

Brantford launches city’s Truth and Reconciliation Action plan

December 31, 2024 68 views

BRANTFORD-The City of Brantford’s journey to create a Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan continues to creep forward. Brantford’s Committee of the Whole recommended a motion for approval at its meeting on December 10 that included a direction to staff with steps to take to develop the action plan, and endorse truth and reconciliation as a priority in the 2025-2028 Community Safety and Well-being Plan. Staff project the action plan will take two to three years to complete. The proposal includes four steps to take toward completing the first phase of plan creation. Staff will bring recommendations for the action plan to Brantford’s council in June 2026. The first step is to hire a consultant with Indigenous expertise, and previous experience in developing municipal Truth and Reconciliation Action Plans. In November…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays including from the Six Nations Fire Fighters Association who donated $6,000 to the Six Nations Food Bank. The donation came from their first annual golf tournament held in 2024. The fire fighters included Alex Howling, Chancy Johnson, Ben Purchase, Charles Gamble, Martin MacNaughton, Kevin McDonald, Rory Smith, Braiden Shaw, Kolton Debus. Six Nations Food Bank board chair Mary Monture and coordinator Tracey Martin.
Local News

Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays

December 31, 2024 75

Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays including from the Six Nations…

Read more
Local News

Survivors’ Secretariat says it’s at risk of bankruptcy without funding decision

December 31, 2024 69

(Canadian Press)- The Survivors’ Secretariat says it will be bankrupt by the end of the month…

Read more