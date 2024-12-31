Brantford woman facing charges after attempt to evade police

(OHSWEKEN, ON) A Brantford woman is facing a series of charges after a Six Nations Police traffic stop of a vehicle driving erratically saw the driver flee from police., Six Nations Police were on general patrol Sunday, November 17, 2024, at about 2:25 a.m. When they saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Fifth Line. Police said the vehicle continued to drive erratically and a traffic stop was conducted of the vehicle. Police approached the vehicle and found a female driver and multiple passengers inside the vehicle, including a toddler in a car seat. While police confirmed the identity of the female driver signs of impairment were observed, and the driver was read an Approved Screening Device demand to check the sobriety of the driver. As…
Related Posts
Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays
December 31, 2024 79
Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays including from the Six Nations…
Survivors’ Secretariat says it’s at risk of bankruptcy without funding decision
December 31, 2024 73
(Canadian Press)- The Survivors’ Secretariat says it will be bankrupt by the end of the month…