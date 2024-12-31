Local News
Police

Brantford woman facing charges after attempt to evade police

December 31, 2024 83 views

(OHSWEKEN, ON) A Brantford woman is facing a series of charges after a Six Nations Police traffic stop of a vehicle driving erratically saw the driver flee from police., Six Nations Police were on general patrol Sunday, November 17, 2024, at about 2:25 a.m. When they saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Fifth Line. Police said the vehicle continued to drive erratically and a traffic stop was conducted of the vehicle. Police approached the vehicle and found a female driver and multiple passengers inside the vehicle, including a toddler in a car seat. While police confirmed the identity of the female driver signs of impairment were observed, and the driver was read an Approved Screening Device demand to check the sobriety of the driver. As…

