2024 – Year in Review

January 3 Six Nations Elected Council ordered a review of Iroquois Lodge policies and process after Turtle Island News revealed allegations of sexual abuse and questionable care. Six Nations Elected Band Council said it would be conducting a “thorough review” of all existing policies, clinical processes and procedures at the Iroquois Lodge after a Turtle Island News article detailed issues found by a Ministry of Long-Term Care inspection including allegations a patient had been sexually assaulted. January 10 Sexual assault at Iroquois Lodge never reported to police. While Six Nations of the Grand River says it will “review” policies and process at the Iroquois Lodge and Nursing Home, it has yet to contact Six Nations Police over an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the lodge last fall. January 17…



