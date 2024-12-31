2024 – Year in Review

January 3 Six Nations Elected Council ordered a review of Iroquois Lodge policies and process after Turtle Island News revealed allegations of sexual abuse and questionable care. Six Nations Elected Band Council said it would be conducting a “thorough review” of all existing policies, clinical processes and procedures at the Iroquois Lodge after a Turtle Island News article detailed issues found by a Ministry of Long-Term Care inspection including allegations a patient had been sexually assaulted. January 10 Sexual assault at Iroquois Lodge never reported to police. While Six Nations of the Grand River says it will “review” policies and process at the Iroquois Lodge and Nursing Home, it has yet to contact Six Nations Police over an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the lodge last fall. January 17…
Related Posts
Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays
December 31, 2024 74
Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays including from the Six Nations…
Survivors’ Secretariat says it’s at risk of bankruptcy without funding decision
December 31, 2024 69
(Canadian Press)- The Survivors’ Secretariat says it will be bankrupt by the end of the month…