Six Nations Elected Council holds turkey give away for holidays

Photos by Jim C. Powless The SNEC give away was just one of three turkey giveaways taking place in the community over the holidays….
Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays
December 31, 2024 74
Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays including from the Six Nations…
Survivors’ Secretariat says it’s at risk of bankruptcy without funding decision
December 31, 2024 69
(Canadian Press)- The Survivors’ Secretariat says it will be bankrupt by the end of the month…