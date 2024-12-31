Survivors’ Secretariat says it’s at risk of bankruptcy without funding decision

(Canadian Press)- The Survivors’ Secretariat says it will be bankrupt by the end of the month unless Canada makes a decision on whether it will fund the group’s work. The organization documents what happened at the Mohawk Institute, a residential school that operated in Brantford, Ont., and supports survivors of the school. Laura Arndt, the secretariat’s lead, says it has been waiting months to hear whether it will get funding through the residential schools and missing children community support fund. In 2021, after numerous First Nations reported finding what appeared to be human remains on the sites of former residential schools, Ottawa set aside money to fund searches of the sites and documentation of what happened at the schools. Arndt says bureaucratic processes in the department of Crown-Indigenous relations are…



