Six Nations giving spirit was in full force over the holidays including from the Six Nations Fire Fighters Association who donated $6,000 to the Six Nations Food Bank. The donation came from their first annual golf tournament held in 2024. The fire fighters included Alex Howling, Chancy Johnson, Ben Purchase, Charles Gamble, Martin MacNaughton, Kevin McDonald, Rory Smith, Braiden Shaw, Kolton Debus. Six Nations Food Bank board chair Mary Monture and coordinator Tracey Martin….



