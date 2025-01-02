National News
Parallel crises: Ontario losing biodiversity as new federal climate targets disappoint

January 2, 2025 27 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Canada’s wilderness, one of the last great frontiers of biodiversity, is home to unique species found nowhere else on Earth. A new report warns that the ongoing global decline in biodiversity poses serious risks to food security, water, health and climate stability — as decision making around the world increasingly favours economic gains at dangerous costs. From the wetlands of Ontario to the coastal rainforests of British Columbia, these pristine ecosystems are vital not only to the country but to the planet’s ecological health. Canada is home to an estimated 80,000 species, 24 percent of the world’s boreal forests and about 25 percent of the planet’s temperate forests. Canada also has the world’s longest coastline, more than 2 million lakes, the third-largest glacier-area…

