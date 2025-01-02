National News
Lil’wat Forestry launches old-growth forest research project

January 2, 2025 30 views

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  V) is leading a data-collection project to assess old-growth areas within the First Nation’s traditional territory. The Old Growth Stewardship Data Collection Project will give the Nation a snapshot of the forest to help promote wildfire management, wildlife habitats and the growth of traditional plants. The key to the project is old-growth forest management. Decades of fire suppression policies preventing forest fires have led to unnaturally dense forests that don’t leave enough space for native plants and wildlife to thrive. “I’m sure if you live in the Sea to Sky, you see how thick some of the forests are,” said Klay Tindall, general manager at LFV. “That’s not normal.” “Normally, a lot of our Lil’wat Nation forests without fire suppression would see fires…

