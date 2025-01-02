National News
ticker

Governor General urges Canadians to care for their mental, physical health

January 2, 2025 25 views

(CP)-Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is urging Canadians to treat their mental health with the same care as their physical health as they prepare for the year ahead. In a new year’s message, Simon says she is thinking of all the inspiring people she met in 2024. Simon praises them for working hard to improve their communities, protect nature, build bridges between cultures and give voice to the marginalized. She implores people to continue building the more inclusive world and sustainable environment Canada’s children deserve. Simon has asked Canadians to share their hopes for the future, and says she will share the responses in the coming days. She adds that she remains committed to working with people to advance climate action, foster reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and celebrate Canada’s diversity. “This…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Lil’wat Forestry launches old-growth forest research project

January 2, 2025 29

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  V) is leading a data-collection project to assess old-growth…

Read more
National News

Parallel crises: Ontario losing biodiversity as new federal climate targets disappoint

January 2, 2025 26

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  Canada’s wilderness, one of the last great frontiers of…

Read more