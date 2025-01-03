National News
‘Twisted and sexy’: CBC’s new comedy ‘North of North’ redefines Inuit women’s stories

January 3, 2025 98 views

(CP)-In developing “North of North,” a new Inuk comedy co-produced by Netflix and CBC in partnership with APTN, the creators made one thing clear: it had to be “a horny show.” “So often Indigenous women don’t have any bodily autonomy in shows and aren’t allowed to enjoy sex. They’re often victims of it,” said Nunavut-born co-creator Stacey Aglok MacDonald during an interview last month in Toronto. “We really wanted to show Inuit women and Indigenous women being in control of their bodies, having feelings and wanting romance and wanting sex and all of that stuff.” Turning to star Anna Lambe and co-creator Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, who were sitting beside her at the CBC headquarters, she added: “It also felt real to us, and we’re all about authenticity.” The three burst into…

