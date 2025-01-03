Former Banff superintendent releases new Alberta centric anthology book

By John Watson Local Journalism Initiative BOW VALLEY – Former superintendent of Banff National Park, Kevin Van Tighem, released his new book, Wild Roses Are Worth It: Reimagining the Alberta Advantage, Nov. 5. “I have been writing a column for many years for Alberta News Magazine called ‘This Land,’ and so I dealt with nature conservation, sustainable ways of living, all that stuff — there was a theme of it,” said Van Tighem. “You have to write a column every couple of months and you have to keep on coming up with new ideas. After a number of years, I looked at that plus some future articles I had written… and I thought if I put those together, the sum would be greater than the parts.” Van Tighem described the…



