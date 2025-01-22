Brant OPP arrest man in theft of Ninja juicers

(BRANT, ON) – A 34-year-old Brantford man has been arrested and charged after Brant County OPP responded to a theft at a retail store on Grand River Street North St., in Brant County January 14, 2025, at about 10:41 a.m.. OPP said a store manager spotted a male suspect shopping in the store and interacted with him shortly before the man left the store with two stolen items. The suspect had exited through the store’s entrance and fled the scene. The stolen items included: Ninja Slow Juicer valued at $219.99 Ninja Portable Juicer valued at $99.99 Total value (including tax): $361.60 Following an investigation, Brant County OPP charged, shortly after midnight Jan. 16, 2025, a Brantford man. Charged with Theft under $5,000 was Brandon D’Antonio, 34, of Brantford. The accused…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice