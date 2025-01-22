Brantford Police charge two in trafficking and firearm seizure

BRANTFORD, ONT-Two men are facing firearms and drug charges after the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Drug and Firearm Enforcement Unit launched a drug investigation in Nov., 2024 involving a suspected drug dealer believed involved in trafficking fentanyl and hydromorphone in the city. BPS executed a search warrant at an Albion Street residence in the city Jan., 21, 2025 with the assistance of the BPS Emergency Response Team and the Forensic Identification Unit. As a result BPS said Canadian currency, a digital scale, and a loaded 12-guage sawed off shotgun were located along with the following illicit drugs : Approximately 32.8 grams of suspected fentanyl 68 suspected hydromorphone pills BPS said neither of the two suspects possess a valid firearms license. One of the suspects is bound by a Firearms Prohibited…



