NAPS will grow ‘exponentially’ in coming years: police chief

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Nishnawbe Aski Police Service’s top cop says the force is poised to expand “exponentially over the next five to 10 years” thanks to provincial funding. NAPS is on track to add 80 new uniformed officers to its current 260 this year, Chief Terry Armstrong told Newswatch this week. The 80 new officers would swell the NAPS rolls to about 320 once you subtract 20 or so leaving the service in the course of the year, he said. NAPS is projected to eventually have about 520 officers plus more than 100 civilian employees, he said. Armstrong was the NAPS chief from 2013 to 2018 and then returned from retirement last March after Roland Morrison was suspended as police…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice