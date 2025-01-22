Six Nations Public Works battling watermain breaks

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Public Works crews were out in force today ( Jan 22, 2025) after frozen water lines burst on Chiefswood Road filling the ditch and running onto nearby yards and roadway. (Photos by Jim C. Powless) Six Nations Public Works is battling the two watermain breaks that require immediate repairs and are causing a loss in water service on Chiefswood Road between 5th and 6th Line and on 5th Line from Chiefswood Road and 1983 5th Line that is expected to continue into this evening. Six Nations Elected Council’s staff said the disruption is also expected to continue tomorrow (Thursday) morning as public works employees work to complete the emergency repairs. In addition the band’s “Truckfill” will be out of service to…



