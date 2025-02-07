National News
Hiring spree to begin soon for Kahnawake Peacekeepers

February 7, 2025 2 views

By Miriam Lafontaine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door Nine additional officers will soon join the ranks of the Kahnawake Peacekeepers, following a boost in funding recently negotiated with Quebec and Canada. Both governments provide funding to the force on an annual basis through a policing agreement. This fiscal year that agreement brought in roughly $6.2 million. An extra $2 million in stabilization funding however is now expected to be added to that amount, police chief Dwayne Zacharie said, bringing the projected total to roughly $8.2 million. “The new approach the government has taken is to start to reconsider what the actual and true cost of First Nation policing is,” he said. “We don’t have a new policing agreement, but the one that we are in now is going…

