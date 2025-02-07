Liberal leadership candidates clear a challenging fundraising hurdle

By Michel Saba and Kyle Duggan The campaign teams for the remaining Liberal leadership contestants all confirmed Friday they have cleared a major fundraising hurdle, allowing them to remain in the race. The campaigns said they have each paid the party $125,000 that was due today — part of an instalment plan to manage a hefty total entry fee of $350,000. The candidates will have to come up with a final payment of $125,000 by Feb. 17. Former Liberal House leader Karina Gould’s campaign confirmed Friday afternoon she cleared the bar and said the average individual donation to her campaign was $150. Her campaign raised questions about how long she could stay in the race when it sent out a fundraising email Tuesday night warning supporters she needed to raise…



