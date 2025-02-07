National News
Trudeau says Trump’s comments about taking over Canada are ‘a real thing’

February 7, 2025 2 views

By Sarah Ritchie and Sammy Hudes -CP-Donald Trump is not joking when he says he’d like to make Canada the 51st state, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, adding that the U.S. president’s annexation plans are related to Canada’s supply of critical minerals. Trudeau made the remarks to more than 100 business, labour and industry leaders who were invited to an economic summit in Toronto hosted by the government and its advisory council on Canada-U.S. relations. His comments about Trump were made behind closed doors after reporters were ushered out of the room. The Toronto Star was able to hear what Trudeau was saying because the audio was inadvertently broadcast. “They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit…

