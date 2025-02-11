National News
RCMP identify two men, two women shot and killed in home on Saskatchewan First Nation

February 11, 2025 62 views

-CP-RCMP have released the names of two men and two women killed last week on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan. Tracey Hotomani, 34, and Terry Jack, 51, both of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, Sheldon Quewezance, 44, of Zagime Anishinabek, and Shauna Fay, 47, of Indian Head were shot. RCMP say their identities are being released to help further the investigation. The four were found dead in a home on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, east of Regina, on Feb. 4. Shortly after the bodies were found, Mounties said they received reports of a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek. A man was charged with firearms offences but no charges have been laid in the deaths. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb….

