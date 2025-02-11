Claims process for First Nations child welfare class action opens in March, AFN says By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak attends the the Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby OTTAWA – First Nations children and their families who lived under Canada’s First Nations child welfare system between 1991 and 2022 will be able to apply for compensation under a class-action settlement starting next month. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said the settlement is an acknowledgment of the harms First Nations people experienced under a “racist system that has broken so many lives and families.” “After years of fighting for the recognition of harms done through Canada’s discrimination, we are…
