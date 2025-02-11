BC School District 27 announces staffing changes

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune School District 27 (SD 27) staff member Grant Gustafson is expanding his role to help the district transition with the parting of former director of instruction Anita Richardson. “We’re being thoughtful about decisions to minimize disruption to reorganize our staffing for the long-term,” said Cheryl Lenardon, superintendent of SD 27 at the Jan. 27 board of education meeting in Williams Lake. Citing his exceptional leadership in his time as district principal leading Indigenous education, Lenardon said the decision to expand Gustafson’s role to director of instruction made “instance sense.” “He will also have some additional responsibilities and we’re working through that as a team how we’re going to share the roles out between us,” Lenardon said. In an email…



