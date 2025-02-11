National News
‘B.C.’ child welfare workers lack crucial supports needed to do their jobs: RCY

February 11, 2025 49 views

By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Provincial social workers say they don’t have enough family and community supports to effectively care for and protect children and Youth in government “care.” In a survey from the province’s independent watchdog for children and Youth, nearly 80 per cent of Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) social workers said they lacked the necessary resources to do their jobs. On Thursday, Representative of Children and Youth (RCY) Jennifer Charlesworth published the second part of her investigation, No Time to Waste. The report details “immediate and sustained steps that must be taken” to ensure the province’s most vulnerable children — those in MCFD’s care — receive adequate services. “When we are dealing with very vulnerable young people, you would like to think…

