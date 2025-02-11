Judge reserves sentencing for Prince George who sexually assaulted 15-year-old

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A BC Supreme Court judge in Prince George reserved decision Feb. 10 for the sentencing of a 26-year-old man charged with sexual assault and sexual touching of a person under 16. Crown prosecutor Andrea Norlund asked Justice Marguerite Church for a three-year sentence for Linden Rae Dennis. Dennis was found guilty last September of having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl. At the time of the offence, Dennis was 22 years old. Court heard that he admitted to the incident, but did not know the girl’s age nor did he take all reasonable steps to find out her age. Defence lawyer Andrea Turton said Dennis has been in custody since last July 9 on another matter — a total 203 calendar days or 304…



