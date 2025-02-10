‘Sport really builds confidence’: Indigenous groups net $24.2 million from Sport Canada

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Vancouver, BC – Canada is investing $24.2 million in Indigenous sport programs to empower First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. The Honourable Terry Duguid, minister of Sport and minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced the 2024-2026 funding recipients for the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) initiative on Feb. 7 at a media event outside the Indigenous Sport Gallery BC Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver. The $24.2-million investment supports 119 Indigenous-led projects across the country and features three funding streams for the 2024-2026 cycle. “Sport unites communities, builds strong bonds and promotes healthier lives. The Government of Canada is proud to support Indigenous-led initiatives that provide culturally relevant sport opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples nationwide….



