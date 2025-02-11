Junos still considering how to ‘best proceed’ with Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous wins

-CP-Leaders at the Juno Awards say they’ve yet to decide the fate of Buffy Sainte-Marie’s many honours with the music organization, days after it was confirmed she was stripped of her Order of Canada. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it continues to consult with its Indigenous music advisory committee and other Indigenous stakeholders on how to “best proceed” with Sainte-Marie’s honours. Junos organizers first said they would look into how to handle her five Juno wins in 2023, after a CBC report questioned Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous heritage, saying it found a birth certificate that indicated she was born in 1941 in Massachusetts. Family members in the United States told CBC that Sainte-Marie was not adopted and doesn’t have Indigenous ancestry. Sainte-Marie has said the CBC report contained…



