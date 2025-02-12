National News
ticker

First Nation calls on Alaskan fishery to stop intercepting vulnerable salmon

February 12, 2025 54 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Tŝilhqot’in chiefs are calling on the Alaskan District 104 Fishery to stop intercepting vulnerable salmon stocks bound for their territory, stating the fishery’s harvesting is infringing on Tŝilhqot’in Aboriginal rights. “Our people depend on the salmon run every year to ensure that our families do not go hungry,” Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse said in a Feb. 11 press release issued by the Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG). The chiefs are making their call at the Pacific Salmon Commission’s fortieth annual meeting in Portland, Ore. The commission works to implement the Pacific Salmon Treaty which authorizes the Alaskan Salmon Fishery. “Year after year we are faced with record low Chilko sockeye returns while the Alaskan 104 Fishery catches these salmon without limit,” said Alphonse. In…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump readies matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown

February 12, 2025 79

By Josh Boak WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking additional action to upset the…

Read more
National News

Unlocking northern opportunities

February 12, 2025 47

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Indigenous communities throughout Northwestern Ontario could have…

Read more