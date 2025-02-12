Brantford Police arrest second person in robbery and shooting

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Service (BPS) has arrested and charged a Mississauga man in a robbery and shooting in the city Jan. 22, 2025. BPS said as a result of continued investigation an 18-year-old man was arrested Feb. 10, 2025 and has been charged with: Attempt to murder x 2 Point firearm Robbery with a firearm Weapons Dangerous Assault with a weapon Aggravated assault Discharge firearm with intent Unauthorized possession of firearm Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm Disguise with intent Careless use of firearm, weapon, ammunition Discharge firearm with intent to wound Possession of stolen property over $5000.00 Flight from police The man was held for bail to appear at bail court February 11, 2025. The second arrest comes after a 21-year-old Dundalk man was was “quickly located by…
