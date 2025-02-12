Mohawk Chapel warning of potential scam

Mohawk Chapel in Brantford warns of alleged scam website By Joshua Santos Writer Six Nations Police are investigating after officials of Six Nation’s historic Mohawk Chapel raised concerns that a “fraudulent website” is mirroring the chapel site and may be soliciting funds. Mohawk Chapel represents said, they learned recently that another Mohawk Chapel website has surfaced impersonating its official page complete with a fundraising section that once activated could see funds designated for the preservation of Indigenous heritage misdirected. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour told Turtle Island News the police force had been contacted is “looking into this.” His Majesty’s Royal Chapel of the Mohawks, 301 Mohawk St., has now published a notice on its website stating its domain is the only official websiteand entity authorized with the upkeep…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice