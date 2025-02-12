Local News
ticker

Six Nations federal schools will now administer Jordan’s Principle dollars

February 12, 2025 45 views

Six Nations may have found a solution to the Jordan’s Principle woes, but some councillors are concerned. Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry, chair of the Education Committee shared an update from the committee at the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Council meeting on January 28. She said Six Nations federal schools would now administer Jordan’s Principal to parents. “It makes a lot of sense,” she said. “They’re working in tandem with Six Nation’s Jordan’s Principle and a lot of applications are put in with the school,” she said. The committee received a presentation from Travis Anderson, director of federal schools with Indigenous Services Canada. Anderson told the committee the federal school’s Jordan’s Principle Group application was approved. Parents can now apply through the schools. Powless-Bomberry said they met with principals and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump readies matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown

February 12, 2025 79

By Josh Boak WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking additional action to upset the…

Read more
National News

Unlocking northern opportunities

February 12, 2025 47

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Indigenous communities throughout Northwestern Ontario could have…

Read more