Six Nations federal schools will now administer Jordan’s Principle dollars

Six Nations may have found a solution to the Jordan’s Principle woes, but some councillors are concerned. Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry, chair of the Education Committee shared an update from the committee at the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Council meeting on January 28. She said Six Nations federal schools would now administer Jordan’s Principal to parents. “It makes a lot of sense,” she said. “They’re working in tandem with Six Nation’s Jordan’s Principle and a lot of applications are put in with the school,” she said. The committee received a presentation from Travis Anderson, director of federal schools with Indigenous Services Canada. Anderson told the committee the federal school’s Jordan’s Principle Group application was approved. Parents can now apply through the schools. Powless-Bomberry said they met with principals and…



