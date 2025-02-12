Six Nations restaurant owners suspect arson after devastating fire

By Joshua Santos Writer The owners of a popular Six Nations restaurant say they believe arson was behind the fire that raged through its establishment late January, though an official report from the Office of the Fire Marshal has yet to be released. Burger Barn owners Jason and Celeste Hill took to social media, calling the blaze a “heinous act” that has temporarily shuttered their award-winning business. “Intentionally destroying the family restaurant that we worked so hard to build from the ground up over the last 14 years is not only a truly disgusting scheme, but a cowardly one,” the Hills wrote in a statement. The fire broke out at the popular Fourth Line restaurant on Jan. 27 at about 3:30 a.m. leaving the barn-like building heavily damaged. Flames guttered…



