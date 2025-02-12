Local News
ticker

Six Nations restaurant owners suspect arson after devastating fire

February 12, 2025 55 views
A fire that shut down the Burger Barn restaurant is still under investigation (TN Photo)

By Joshua Santos Writer The owners of a popular Six Nations restaurant say they believe arson was behind the fire that raged through its establishment late January, though an official report from the Office of the Fire Marshal has yet to be released. Burger Barn owners Jason and Celeste Hill took to social media, calling the blaze a “heinous act” that has temporarily shuttered their award-winning business. “Intentionally destroying the family restaurant that we worked so hard to build from the ground up over the last 14 years is not only a truly disgusting scheme, but a cowardly one,” the Hills wrote in a statement. The fire broke out at the popular Fourth Line restaurant on Jan. 27 at about 3:30 a.m. leaving the barn-like building heavily damaged. Flames guttered…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump readies matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown

February 12, 2025 79

By Josh Boak WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking additional action to upset the…

Read more
National News

Unlocking northern opportunities

February 12, 2025 46

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Indigenous communities throughout Northwestern Ontario could have…

Read more