Six Nations Police arrest three in altercation over stolen truck

Three people have been arrested after police fired a shot into a rear tire to stop a stolen vehicle that was being driven erratically through the community. Six Nations Police said the incident at Third Line Road and Mohawk Road Friday (Feb. 7th) saw the truck almost colliding with other motorists several times before the pickup became stuck in the snow along Third Line Road near Mohawk Road. Police said when officers blocked in the truck, in an attempt at escape, the truck driver drove at the driver’s door of one of the cruisers striking an officer with an open door. As a result, the officer discharged his firearm into the rear tire of the vehicle to disable the vehicle. The driver and two passengers were arrested. No injuries were…



