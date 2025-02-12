Local News
Police warn of romance scams this Valentine’s Day

February 12, 2025 45 views

With Valentine’s Day approaching, many people are looking for love, while scammers are searching for victims. The Ontario Provincial Police is warning about the rise of romance scams, where fraudsters build trust and manipulate emotions to steal money. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), Canadians lost $58.4 million to romance scams in 2024. The total amount of investment fraud reached $310 million.Police state scammers use artificial intelligence to manipulate victims with fake voices and pictures. Bad faith actors establish trust and emotional intimacy through fake profiles on social media, dating platforms and other online channels. Once trust is gained, victims are pressured into sending money or investing in fraudulent business ventures. Romance schemes often can be identified, police say, when someone you’ve never met in person declares their love…

