Six Nations business owner helps employees in tragic time

February 12, 2025 48 views

By Joshua Santos Writer Mandy Plourde worked her last shift at the Burger Barn the day before a monstrous blaze consumed the business late January. She served customers on Jan. 26 before a fire ravaged the Fourth Line restaurant on Jan. 27 at about 3:30 a.m. She said she was in total shock. She was all of a sudden without a job. “I was there the night before,” said Plourde. “I was grateful nobody was at the place when it happened. “I was in total shock.” Six Nations Police said the popular restaurant was hit by two violent attacks. A shooting spree occurred on Jan. 25 followed by, what is believed to be, a suspect arson attack on Jan. 27. Police continue to investigate if the two incidents are connected….

