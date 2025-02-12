Unlocking northern opportunities

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Indigenous communities throughout Northwestern Ontario could have better opportunities for economic growth and new business development thanks to a $2.5-million investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, (FedNor). Patty Hajdu, minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for FedNor, made the funding announcement Tuesday in Thunder Bay while attending the Neegani-Iishwin Gathering at the Valhalla Inn. Hajdu said the investments total $2,665,565 for seven initiatives supported and led by Indigenous communities and organizations in the Northwest. “These initiatives will enhance the ability of First Nations communities to lead and benefit from business development within their traditional territories,” Hajdu told The Chronicle-Journal. “The projects include the delivery of several critical plans and strategies, the hiring of skilled professionals including…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice