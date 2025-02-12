National News
Trump readies matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown

February 12, 2025 79 views

By Josh Boak WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking additional action to upset the world trade system, with plans to sign an order as soon as Wednesday that would require that U.S. tariffs on imports match the tax rates charged by other countries. “It’s time to be reciprocal,” Trump told reporters earlier this week. “You’ll be hearing that word a lot. Reciprocal. If they charge us, we charge them.” The president had suggested that the order would come on Tuesday or Wednesday. But when Tuesday passed without the tariffs being officially announced, Trump was asked if he would sign the order on Wednesday and Trump answered: “We’ll see what happens.” On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she believes that the tariffs would come before Thursday’s…

