Timber firms win right to appeal in massive Aboriginal title case

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Three timber firms will have a chance to convince the New Brunswick Court of Appeal that a lower-court decision should be struck in the Wolastoqey Nation’s big, precedent-setting Aboriginal title case. On Friday, Justice Ivan Robichaud, who serves on the higher court, granted J.D. Irving, Limited, Acadian Timber and H.J. Crabbe and Sons leave to appeal. They all appeared for a one-day hearing last month seeking permission from the appeal court, New Brunswick’s highest, to re-examine Justice Kathryn Gregory’s decision on motions they had filed to remove them from the massive lawsuit that includes both public and private property. As is customary in such decisions, Robichaud did not offer any reasons for granting their request. The companies didn’t like Gregory’s…



